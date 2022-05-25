Did you know New York dictates the water pressure in our showers and there is a legal way to easily boost the flow?

Inside every showerhead is a restrictor that reduces the flow and pressure in showers. It's been that way since the Energy Policy and Conservation Act went into effect in 1994 as a way to save water and lower energy costs.

New York Flow Rates

In July of 2012, the city of New York established a maximum flow rate in showers of 2.5 gallons per minute.

These regulations are directed at the maximum flow rates that can be manufactured and sold and most are set at a water pressure of 80 psi.

All manufacturers are required to place a plastic device commonly called a restrictor in showerheads to reduce flow rates. The law only applies to companies making the showerheads, not what you do with them in your own home.

Boost Pressure

Want to boost your pressure in the shower? You can take out that plastic restrictor and it's completely legal.

All you'll need is a pair of needle-nose pliers. First, you'll take out the washer. Then pull out the flow restrictor. Don't forget to replace the washer before reinstalling your showerhead.

Better Showers

You may use more water but you also may take shorter showers with better pressure. You definitely won't go back to flow-restricted showers.

Guess what just jumped into the top spot on most honey-do lists.

