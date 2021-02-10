Hero Firefighter Rescues Dog From Frozen Pond

A group of firefighters are being hailed as heroes for saving a golden retriever from a freezing pond.

'Lucky' fell through a sheet of ice on the Grant Park Pond in Hewlett, New York. A firefighter tied a rope around himself and then crawled onto the ice to rescue the pooch. He pulled Lucky out of the water and brought the dog back to shore.

Lucky was luckily uninjured and was happy to be reunited with his owners.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Photo Credit- Hewlett Fire Department

Oneida Lake Ice Rescue

Dogs falling through the ice isn't uncommon. Recently a community came together to help first responders rescue a dog that fell through the ice on Oneida Lake.

The pooch fell into the frigid waters of Oneida Lake before the Water Rescue airboat arrived. Chief Ricky Johnson and Lieutenant Austin Brown entered the water to rescue the dog.

Photo Credit - Sylvan Beach Fire Department

The dog was treated for exposure and taken to shore to be reunited with his family. "All the help of the North Bay and Sylvan Beach firemen for the rescue of our dog Sully Bear is so appreciated," said the dog's owner Gary Scott. "The Scott family is so thankful."

The community stepped in to help with the dog rescue too. "Thank you to Tom Moore for use of his launch and Three Pines Marina for all your assistance," said the Sylvan Beach Fire Department. "This is a prime example of the community helping their local fire departments. We could not do it without all your support."

So happy to hear Sully Bear is safe and back with those who love him most. Kudos to everyone involved in bringing him home.

Be safe this winter and stay off any ice surfaces that you don't know the thickness of.