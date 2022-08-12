A firefighter in Upstate New York claims he was forced to attend a Juneteenth event that was making fun of the holiday and now a supervisor has been suspended, according to RochesterFirst.

A black Rochester firefighter filed a complaint against his Captain, according to the publication, who charged that he and others were forced to attend the spoof party while they were on-duty at the fire department. The firefighter alleges that the event was held on July 7th and it contained “shocking displays of racism and misogyny.”

The city of Rochester has confirmed that an official complaint was filed and that the captain has been suspended as the investigation moves forward. City Hall said that the event was unauthorized.

News 8 also reached out to the union that represents the Rochester fire fighters, and they declined to comment.

The Ten Most Underrated Heroes in New York Sports History We all know Jeter, we know Manning, and we know Willis Reed. But, what about the other guys, the quieter heroes, that still made a major impact on New York sports?