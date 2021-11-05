The Federal Bureau of Investigation has added a New Yorker to its top 10 most wanted list. The alleged leader of the MS-13 gang is wanted on charges of racketeering, weapons, and drugs. He also allegedly ordered the murder of rival gang members. Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias, also known as aka Alexander Mendoza and “Porky” is wanted by the Southern District of New York. He is allegedly the leader of the violent and deadly criminal organization. A $100,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Supervisory Special Agent Nick Durgin said,

“He’s wanted for, among other crimes, facilitating the transportation of multi-ton loads of cocaine through Honduras into the United States, as well as possession and conspiracy to possess machine guns that were used by gang members to support international drug trafficking."

He was convicted in Honduras of conspiracy, among other charges. He was sentenced to prison but was able to escape in February of 2020. The violent incident involved almost 2 dozen armed men, who stormed the courthouse where Archaga Carias was scheduled to appear. Honduran police offers were killed in the siege.

Supervisory Special Agent Durgin spoke about the importance of the United States Departments of Justice and Homeland Security working together through Joint Task Force Vulcan to apprehend Archaga Carias,

“This is a joint effort. When we work together with our partners, we can see the crossover and better address the threat.” He notes that in the absence of the task force, each individual agency may hold some piece of investigative information but may not have enough to successfully bring charges and prosecute. “Working together allows law enforcement to gain a more complete picture and go after the organization in a more holistic way."

FBI.gov

Click here to see a bigger version of the wanted poster

Also on the FBIs Top 10 Most Wanted list is this New Yorker:

- Eugene Palmer - Stony Point, NY

A New York man who allegedly murdered his daughter-in-law in 2012 is the latest addition to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Credit: FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation via Youtube

Get our free mobile app