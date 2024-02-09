Awesome Retro Tech History Surfaces on Upstate NY Marketplace

America looked very different in 1982. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who had a computer in their house, much less the miniature supercomputers we're all carrying in our pockets today.

But by the early '80s, our relationship with computers was changing, thanks to the likes of two famous Steves-- Wozniak and Jobs.

DB Apple/DPA/Press Association Images DB Apple/DPA/Press Association Images loading...

We won't get into the complete history of Apple here -- you can Google that if you wish -- but suffice to say, the Apple II computer was one of the most successful products Apple ever produced, and that includes more modern offerings like the iPhone.

The Apple II was one of the first mass-produced computers designed for ordinary people, featuring a built-in keyboard, color graphics, and expansion slots for accessories like printers and disk drives. It had an incredible 16-year run and sold roughly 6 million units nationwide.

Andrea Pollock via Facebook Marketplace Andrea Pollock via Facebook Marketplace loading...

But despite that robust number, not a lot of people held onto theirs. Think about it-- when you get a new computer, do you hold onto the old one? Maybe for a little while, but then when you get tired of the space it's taking up, you haul it to an electronics recycling center.

That's what makes this Facebook Marketplace find so interesting: a complete, working Apple II computer in fantastic original condition:

Purchased in 1982 for $2500.00. Everything is working. Stored in original boxes since 1985. Computer serial #: A2S2-509178. Model # A2S1048. Has 80 column card. Includes original manuals and all cables. Pristine condition. Lightly used 1982-1984 for academic purposes only, no kids or games. Also includes Epson dot matrix printer with cable.

Andrea Pollock via Facebook Marketplace Andrea Pollock via Facebook Marketplace loading...

Talk about a bona fide retro relic! It's located in Saratoga Springs with an asking price of $525. While that may seem like a high price for obsolete technology, retro tech -- and specifically Apple products -- are becoming more and more popular as collector's items. While I can't say $525 is a good price, I don't know that it's a bad price, either.

Andrea Pollock via Facebook Marketplace Andrea Pollock via Facebook Marketplace loading...

Everything from the original 1982 sale is included, right down to the box. Check out the original Marketplace listing here.

Andrea Pollock via Facebook Marketplace Andrea Pollock via Facebook Marketplace loading...

13 Had To Have High Tech Items That Are Now Obsolete Once upon a time, these items were cutting-edge technology, today they might be more at home in a museum. Gallery Credit: Bruce Mikells

Colorado Has a Crazy Computer Lab Full of Retro Electronics You can play around with all kinds of retro electronics at Colorado's Media Archaeology Lab. Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde