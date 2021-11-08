NY Has Big Plans For Veterans Who Love To Fish

Veterans Day is coming up this Thursday, November 11. It is the day after the birthday of the United States Marine Corps! And to honor Veterans here in the Empire State, New York State will allow veterans to fish for free on Thursday!

\The State Department of Environmental Conservation says New York’s veterans will be thanked for their service to our country with a free fishing day and the opportunity to spend time with family and friends!

There is nothing like a good day of fishing to help ease your mind and the perfect way to reconnect with family. Here in the Buffalo and western New York area, we are so lucky to have such amazing natural resources for our enjoyment. From Lake Erie, to Lake Ontario and the Niagara River, we are blessed with perfect places to fish. Not to mention, the amazing creeks ponds and Finger Lakes that we have here in New York State as well.

On behalf of everybody here at Townsquare Media and WYRK, thank you to all of you who have put on the uniform to defend our freedom! It is my goal, as a dad of three boys, to make sure that they understand what it means for us to be free and live in the greatest country in the world. It is because of the men and women who have sacrificed so much for us and their families who have sacrificed so much for us on a regular basis.

If you are a veteran, thank you and good luck fishing if you get out this Thursday.

