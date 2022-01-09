A several months-long investigation is over, pending court proceedings, following a summertime burglary.

State Police were called to a property on State Route 374 in the Clinton County hamlet of Cadyville on August 5, 2021 at approximately 2:00pm.

State Route 374 in Cadyville, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps (January 2022)

Troopers had received a report of a burglary and stolen items and eventually determined that, sometime between August 3 and August 4, 2021 someone came onto the property and stole a trailer and tools.

The NYSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigation identified a suspect in the robbery. He was 41-year-old Joel Cardinal of Swanton, Vermont.

On January 5, 2022 Joel Cardinal was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd Degree and Conspiracy in the 5th Degree.

He was arraigned in the town of Champlain Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court again on January 20, 2022 to answer the charges.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. All arrested persons and suspects are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.]

