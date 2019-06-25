A driver lost control of their vehicle and ended up in a precarious position after driving through a Central New York garage.

According to Syracuse.com, 34-year-old Joshua Powers of Oswego was driving his 2009 van when he started to go off the road. He over-corrected and ended up driving into a home's driveway, crashing into a parked vehicle there, and then continued through a two-car garage.

Powers' car ended up protruding from the rear wall of the garage, its front tire approximately 4 feet from the ground. Miraculously, no one was injured in the accident...except the garage. Powers did end up with a couple of tickets.

Some talented tow truck drivers were able to remove the van from the garage wall without further damage to the structure.