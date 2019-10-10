Oswego County Woman Charged With 33 Counts Of Animal Cruelty

A Hannibal woman is facing several counts of Animal Cruelty following an investigation by State Police.

Officials say, a complainant from Rochester traveled to an address on Martville Road to purchase an 8-week-old puppy.

After the purchase of the half dalmatian, half pitbull the dog owner brought the new puppy to the vet where it was diagnosed with Parvo. Parvo is a highly contagious and possibly fatal disease for canines.

The dog not only had Parvo, but the new pup also was diagnosed with roundworms which are easily spread from dog to dog and are extremely harmful.

Based on the condition of her new puppy, the complainant became concerned for the health of the other dogs at the Hannibal facility.

State Police say a search warrant was executed, with the assistance of the Hannibal Animal Control Officer, at 205 Martville Road. As a result State Police seized twenty-one dogs, nine tortoises and two prairie dogs.

Each of the animals was turned over to the animal control officer without incident for medical care and treatment.

As a result of the investigation, State Police arrested 43-year-old Amy Grandazzo. She is facing 32 counts of Animal Cruelty.