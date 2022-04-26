You’ve Gotta Van Gogh to this Immersive Exhibit Not Far from “Ear”

A highly-acclaimed national touring art exhibition is making its return to Upstate New York.

Van Gogh: the Immersive Experience will give patrons the chance to feel like they're actually in the paintings of 19th century Dutch master Vincent Van Gogh. The exhibit starts May 26th at Armory Studios in Schenectady.

"Have you ever dreamt of stepping into a painting? To become completely immersed in the work before you? Make reality fade into the world created by Van Gogh at this magical immersive experience."

The return of the Van Gogh exhibit to Upstate New York was announced some time ago, but there was some speculation on exactly where it would be held. Exhibition Hub, the event organizers, previously brought the experience to Buffalo back in August of 2021. The Armory Studios venue in Schenectady was announced just recently.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience uses state-of-the-art projections to color the walls and ceilings with a multitude of Van Gogh's works. The whole experience takes about an hour to see.

Vincent van Gogh lived from 1853 to 1890 and his works are some of the most recognizable in the world. He did not experience any semblance of fame, however, until after his death. He was troubled in adulthood, struggling with depression and poverty. He famously cut off part of his left ear with a razor after a confrontation with fellow artist Paul Gauguin.

Those interested in checking out Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience need to book their day and time in advance through their website. Standard admission is $32.20 per person. There is also a VIP Admission which includes a VR experience and "Starry Night" poster.

