We don't have to leave our house anymore. Absolutely everything we need can be delivered, including this year's fresh-cut Christmas tree.

Who remembers thinking how crazy it was when Amazon started selling live Christmas trees? We were like, what? No way! Who would ever do that? Well, now we all might be ordering our fresh-cut Christmas tree from Lowe's because who knows what the holidays will bring this year due to COVID-19.

This Lowe's service is perfect for those who have to quarantine, are in the high-risk category for catching COVID-19, the home-bound, or don't want to go out public. On October 30, (wow, before Halloween!) Lowe's will start delivering fresh-cut Christmas trees and wreaths within two to five days for free as long as your order total before taxes is $45. Customers can visit Lowes.com/FreshChristmasTrees to place their orders.

To eliminate frenzied shopping, Lowe's has turned their Black Friday sales into a month-long event called 'Seasons of Savings,' offering incredible pricing on an expanded variety of products for the home like tools, generators, electronics, small appliances, lighting, decor. You can find and more at Lowes.com/CyberSteals.

The "Seasons of Savings" sale starts Thursday, Oct. 22, and will continue through December, while supplies last and include:

Daily, one-day, online-only Cyber Steals on tools, generators, pressure washers, patio sets, electronics, small appliances, floorcare, lighting, décor, and more available on Lowes.com/CyberSteals (Oct. 22 – Dec. 2)

Savings up to $700 when you purchase major appliances totaling $1,999 or more (Nov. 19 – Dec. 2)

Buy one select DeWalt 20V Max XR Power Detect Tool, get one select Bare Tool FREE (Oct. 28 – Dec. 30)

Buy one select Craftsman V20 Max Battery Kit or Combo Kit, get one select Bare Tool FREE (Oct. 28 – Dec. 30)

Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president, merchandising, says, "We've been blown away by our customers' creativity and dedication to making their homes work harder and smarter for them this year...We want to make the holiday experience even more accessible this year by offering competitive deals earlier than ever on top-rated, unique gifts for the home, as well as on the most sought-after brands that will help our customer's gift home for the holidays this season."

So, will you order your Christmas tree from Lowe's this year?