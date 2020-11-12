BJ’s Wholesale Club in Utica is Giving Away Free Thanksgiving Turkeys to Members

If you're a member at BJ's Wholesale Club in Utica, you can get yourself a free turkey in time for Thanksgiving.

The wholesale shopping warehouse is offering a free bird to it's members for the holidays. Members can qualify for the free fresh or frozen Butterball turkey between now and November 25th. Members just have to clip a paper or digital coupon, and purchase 4 of 150 'qualifying' items.

“Our Thanksgiving feasts may look different this year, but we’re helping our members make them just as memorable with free turkey and unbeatable savings on fresh food and groceries,” Michael Leary, senior vice president, GMM, perishables, grocery and beverages, said in a statement.

The qualifying items include products like Tide Pods laundry detergent, Swiffer items, Pampers diapers, and Cascade dishwashing items. You can see the whole list of items at BJs.com.

BJ’s will also continue its tradition of closing on Thanksgiving to give team members a well-deserved break to rest and recharge. For more than a decade, the retailer has closed its doors on Thanksgiving so that staffers can enjoy the holiday with loved ones.

Thanksgiving will look different in New York this year, as Governor Cuomo issues a new order limiting the number of people at in-home gatherings to a maximum of 10 people. The order also requires gyms, bars and restaurants to close by 10 pm.