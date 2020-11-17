Your Thanksgiving Dinner is Free at Walmart This Year

Walmart understands that 2020 has been hard on everyone this year and some may not be able to enjoy the upcoming holiday season like they would like to. That's why they are teaming up with Ibotta, Campbell's, Butterball and Coca-Cola to feed millions of American families this Thanksgiving.

“Walmart is proud to team up with Ibotta this Thanksgiving to put meals on the tables of thousands of families across the U.S. at a time when they may need it most,” said Sarah Henry, Walmart Sr. Director, Content & Influencer Marketing.

The Walmart-exclusive items included in the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program are:

Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)

2-liter bottle of Coke

All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on all Butterball whole turkeys

McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package)

French’s crispy onions (2.8-ounce package)

Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)

Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)

Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)

Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)

How do I receive the free dinner?

Download the Ibotta app or download Ibotta's web browser extension, click on the Free Thanksgiving Dinner offer and shop for your Thanksgiving items at any Walmart or at Walmart.com. Once purchased, scan your receipt into the Ibotta or link your Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases, and you'll earn cashback for the entire purchase which equals about $20.27.

According to Ibotta, these products have been selected to feed a family of five. Check serving sizes to make sure they meet the needs of your family, and check out more offers on Thanksgiving essentials in the Ibotta app. You don't have to purchase all of the items listed, but each one allows you to get cash back. You are only allowed to one redemption per user.

You can find out more details at home.ibotta.com/thanksgiving.