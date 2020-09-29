2020 National Coffee Day Freebies and Deals in the Utica-Rome Area

Your favorite breakfast beverage has its own special day: National Coffee Day. You can get great deals and free coffee all over the Utica-Rome area.

Our favorite? Stewart's, of course, where you can get a free hot, iced, or cold brew coffee from noon to close. Coffee and Cold Brew Refreshers are excluded.

2020 National Coffee Day Free Deals and Offers

Barnes & Noble: Get a free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of any item from the "bake case" at store cafes.

Cliff's Local Market: Grab a free medium coffee with purchase, if you have the coupon code. (If your Cliff's has a Dunkin', you can get the Dunkin' free medium coffee deal.)

Dunkin’: With any purchase, get a free medium hot or iced coffee at restaurants nationwide.

Krispy Kreme: Everyone can get a free brewed coffee, no purchase necessary. But rewards members get an extra freebie with the free coffee – one free doughnut of their choice. Become a rewards member through the Krispy Kreme app or by visiting www.krispykreme.com/rewards. Both deals are valid "via pick-up and drive-thru at participating shops across the U.S."

McDonald's: Not a National Coffee Day deal, but with the McDonald's app, purchase five McCafé drinks and get one free. Download the app at www.mcdonalds.com.

Panera Bread: Sign up for the MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription and the first month of unlimited coffee, tea is free. After that, you'll pay $8.99 per month. Sign up at www.panerabread.com.

Sonic Drive-In: Through Oct. 5, Sonic is offering a free large drink or slush with orders placed in their app with promo code TEACHERS. One per customer. Download the app at www.sonicdrivein.com/app.

Speedway: Get a free 16-ounce coffee from 6 am to 6 pm on September 29

Starbucks: Order a grande or larger handcrafted beverage and get a free drink offer loaded to your loyalty account. On Thursday, members can collect triple stars on orders.

Utica Coffee Roasters: Free small cup of firehouse blend coffee. Also buy any bag of coffee get a bag of last months roasters select series half price.