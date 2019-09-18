Are UFOs Real? Navy Confirms That Possible UFO Videos Were Not Faked

I personally don't believe in aliens, but after seeing this story and video, I'm a little skeptical in my beliefs.

According to the HuffPost, a United States Navy spokes has confirmed that the videos that show what they refer to as “UAP's” are real, and never should have been released to the public. UAP stands for “Unexplained Aerial Phenomena'.

The videos in question caused a stir a few years ago after they were retrieved and leaked to the public by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science, which oddly was co-founded by former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge.

The videos in question, a total of three over the past two years, show an object in the sky that was captured on video by Navy Pilots. One of them off the east coast in 2015.

In one video, the UAP was spotted descending from 60,000 feet to 50 feet in just a matter of seconds. That was caught on video off the coast of California 15 years ago.

Important to note: The Navy did not confirm that the object was a UFO, only that the videos are not a hoax and they can't identify the object.

But don't you think they would come right out and say they are not UFOs instead of making a big deal about the videos going public? That's one of the many things that have me scratching my head over this story.

[Via HuffPost]