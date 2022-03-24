It is hard to believe sometimes that it has been two whole years going on three since our Hudson Valley summer camps have been able to open. Whoever could have imagined that in the Spring of 2020 we would be putting a right of passage like going to camp on hold.

Luckily that time has passed and many of our local summer camps are re-opening for the 2022 summer season that including camps run by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC). They had originally planned to start registration for March 6th but had to move the date to April 10th, 2022. So if your little campers aren't registered yet you still have time.

New York State DEC Summer Camp

The NYS DEC runs various camps and they plan to have most of them open this season. At the moment the only one closed is Camp Colby. It will remain closed until 2023. The other camps will be ready to open for the summer 2022 season but the NYS DEC is still looking for help.

funny kids with painted faces on hands sitting around camp fire olesiabilkei loading...

Help Wanted: NYS DEC Summer Camps are Hiring

Many NYS DEC camps are currently hiring for the positions of counselors, lifeguards, and cooks. NYS DEC camps are all looking forward to welcoming back area campers. You can keep up-to-date with the latest from the DEC regarding their camps by following their Facebook page.

.Here is to the hope that your summer is full of fun and adventure. Don't let the April registration deadline get past you without considering an NYS DEC camp for the kids.

Hello Mother Hello Father - Classic Summer Camp Song - The Allan Sherman Show

A Few Tips For Family Camping in the Hudson Valley

9 Things You'll Need For Camping Here is a quick list of essentials you may want to get before you head to your favorite camping spot.

How Many of these Places do you Remember going to on a Weekend in the Summer?