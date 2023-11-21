Utica CD & Record Fair Returning to Deerfield Fire Hall
Are you an audiophile with an insatiable hunger for vintage records? Well, vinyl vultures are in luck-- because the semiannual Utica LP Vinyl Records & CD Fair is returning to the Deerfield Fire Hall!
Mark your calendars for Sunday, December 3rd, as vendors from all over Upstate New York will once again congregate at the Deerfield Fire Hall to buy, sell and swap their wares. Located at 5476 Trenton Road, the event will take place between 10 AM and 4 PM.
As usual, entry is absolutely free, but for serious bargain hunters, early access is from 8 AM to 10 AM for a $5 fee:
Tens of thousands of cool LPs, CDs, DVDs, 45s, 12″s, ephemera
Dealers from all around the NorthEast USA, and beyond…
All genres of music – Punk, Rock, Jazz, Dance, Psych, Country, New Wave, Ethnic, Reggae, World, Classical, Spoken etc.etc.etc.Buy, Sell, Trade – Vinyl LP records, CDs, DVDs, Memorabilia
The Utica LP Vinyl Records & CD Fair is usually held twice a year. It was last held on Sunday, April 30th of 2023.
VINYL NOW OUTSELLS CDs
Vinyl revenue grew 17% and topped $1.2 billion last year, making up nearly three-quarters of the revenue brought in by physical music. The pandemic led to a spike in demand for vinyl records, driven largely by younger buyers.
