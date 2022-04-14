Unique Boutique Antiques: New (Old) Vintage Shop Opening in Downtown Utica

Looking for a retro relic for that hard-to-shop-for collector in your life? A new shop specializing in vintage items is opening in downtown Utica.

Utica Vintage Club will host a special ribbon cutting event for their grand opening at 421 Seneca Street this Friday, April 22nd at 4pm.

"The local community is invited to come to celebrate this occasion and to shop our hand-picked selection of the best of all things vintage. The event will begin at 4 PM with a ribbon cutting. The grand opening includes gift card giveaways, raffles, and the chance to win one of three custom Utica Vintage Club merch pieces created by the owner."

According to a press release from the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce, the new downtown retailer will showcase collections from various dealers in Central New York, including Sassafras Vintage, Lost Hi-Way Records, and Jam Vintage.

If you're a collector yourself, you might consider stopping by to see if you can add something to your repertoire. Or you might find a cool and unique gift idea for someone else.

Giving a vintage gift is great for a variety of reasons. For one, you can rest assured that they'll never receive anything else like it from anyone else. And retro is always in style, in some way, shape or form. The latest trends are always borrowing from something old. Things like fashion and music are cyclical. It's human nature.

For more general information, and to stay up-to-date on new (old) inventory being added, follow Utica Vintage Club on Facebook.

Famous New Yorkers: What Their Signatures are Worth on eBay Ever wonder how much it would cost to buy an authentic signature from these famous New Yorkers?

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item.