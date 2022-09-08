Utica’s New Downtown Parking Garage – Officials Unveil Renderings
Due to open in March of 2024, the new parking garage for Utica's new hospital will have five levels,1,300 spaces, and a price tag just shy of $56 million.
Renderings for the 530,000-square-foot structure were shared with the public on Thursday, giving a glimpse at the continued progress to "build a new healthcare system for Oneida County and the entire region," said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.
While is it's primary use will be for hospital staff and visitors, it will "serve other uses for the downtown corridor, the Adirondack Bank Center, Nexus, and the public," Picente said. Much of the parking on the facility's tops four floor are intended to accommodate, he said.
Picente was also not shy about delays in the project that have new MVHS Wynn Hospital set to open a full six months before it's adjacent parking garage.
He cited the eminent domain legal fight, and Utica's change of course from the original plan in causing "timing issues and delays that have cost county tax payers additional expense," Picente said. Oneida County, he said, has been "an invested partner from Day 1."
Public Parking
Public parking with for non-hospital related use will help pay for the $55.8 million structure, and it's upkeep. The rate you'll pay to park is TBD. Staff, visitors and those who are parking for hospital purposes will not be charged, Picente and Darlene Stromstad, FACHE, president/CEO of Mohawk Valley Health System.
Of the 1,300 space, officials said approximately 1,050 will dedicated to hospital needs, leaving 280 for 'general public use'. That includes 45 spaces with accessibility for those with disabilities, and 69 electric vehicle charging stations.