For the First Time Since 2019, WWE Returns to Utica’s ADK Bank Center

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is returning to the Adirondack Bank Center on Sunday, July 24th for an evening of stunners, suplexes and slams, it was announced this morning. It will be the first time WWE has held an event at the Adirondack Bank Center since 2019.

According to the press release, WWE's "Sunday Stunner" is advertising current SmackDown Women's Champion and former UFC megastar Ronda Rousey, as well as Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, and appearances by Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch and The New Day. Match card and superstar appearances are subject to change.

WWE's First-Ever Emmy "For Your Consideration" Event Ronda Rousey attends WWE's First-Ever Emmy "For Your Consideration" Event at Saban Media Center on June 6, 2018 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) loading...

The last time WWE put a headlock on Utica was Saturday, March 23, 2019.

WWE's Sunday Stunner will be a non-televised event, or a "house show" in pro wrestling lingo. Because of this, spectators are unlikely to see anything major in terms of title changes or storyline development, but the thrilling action that only WWE can deliver will still be in full effect. Untelevised shows also mean performers aren't hindered by hard cues and strict time limits, and sometimes interact with fans more.

According to the Internet Wrestling Database, the last time WWE held a television taping in Utica was September, 1994, when an episode of Monday Night Raw was shot for the USA Network.

Tickets for WWE's Sunday Stunner go on sale Friday, May 13th at 10am on empirestatetix.com, or by calling the box office at 315-790-9070.

10 Strange Pro Wrestling Items Being Sold in New York Here are 10 of the strangest pieces of pro wrestling memorabilia you can buy right now.

Celebrities and Wrestling Check out these celebrities and their ties to professional wrestling