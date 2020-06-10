Utica Police Working Hard To Solve String Of Auto Shop Burglaries

Frustrations are mounting for Utica Police as they continue to try and solve a string of auto repair shop burglaries.

UPD officials first requested assistance from the public a few weeks ago reporting on a similar incident to the one pictured above. A masked man entered an auto repair shop, then another and then another.

Police say of late, they have received several reports of individuals breaking into auto repair shops with the intent of stealing the keys to cars located in the business lot. It was not clear if the suspects are stealing the vehicles or stealing items from inside the vehicles.

Despite several arrests being made for similar incidents, police say the burglaries are still happening. As a result, police are recommending shop owners keep their inventory of keys locked away in a secured area that deters possible theft.

The UPD Burglary Unit assures shop owners that they are working diligently to solve these cases and put an end to the problem. If you have any information on this or any other auto repair shop burglary you're asked to call Investigator Mark Rahn at 315-223-3522. You can see an additional photo of the suspect "in the act" below.

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police

If you have any information on a crime you witness, you can submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. Cash rewards are available in some cases when tips to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers result in the capture and prosecution of suspects.