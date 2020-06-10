8 Year Old Lands The Big One Breaks New York State Record

Forget the expensive boats, fishing gear, and depth finders; sometimes being at the right place at the right time "lands the big one." The DEC confirms an 8-year-old just broke the state record for Rock Bass while fishing from the family's dock.

Wayne County Tourism reports Jason Leusch was fishing from the dock at his family's cottage in Port Bay on Lake Ontario while his parents where doing some yard work. Josh had already caught several rock bass so when he yelled, "got a big one," his parents weren't quick to respond. After battling for several minutes Josh was able to land the rock bass and upon seeing it, his dad Mike, was sure it was going to be close to the state record.

The yard work stopped as Dad and son traveled to a nearby bait shop for an official weigh in. The bass scaled 2-lbs even, besting the previous state record of 1 lb 16 oz. The previous record was set in 1984. For the record, Josh says he was using live shiners for bait.

The catch came on May 24 and was the 2nd record to fall in New York in less than a month. Morgan Fonzi broke the White Bass record earlier in May. Read more about Josh's catch at Wayne County Tourism's Facebook page. And if you ever wondered how to certify a big catch or get more info on state records, see the DEC's Angler Achievement Awards Program.