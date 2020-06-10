Own This Home In Rome For Less Than 30K

This 3 bedroom home built in 1888, located in the City of Rome, can be yours for the asking price of $29,900.

We went from discussing one of the most expensive home in CNY listed for 1.15 million in New Hartford, and this home is the opposite side of that spectrum. This home is located at 200 Depeyster Street in Rome. It's listed on Zillow as a single family home built in 1888. It's lot size is over 3,000 square feet. It has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and the total livable area is listed as 1,709 square feet. It's definitely a fixer upper for sure.

The property was listed by the bank on 4/20/2020 and is now foreclosed. Now, even though the price tag on this property is so low, home values in Rome have risen 8.0 % over the past 12 months. The home is listed through Anthony Pavia and Town & City Real Estate. You can give him a call for more info at 315-735-9850.