A tragic accident claimed the life of a 6-year-old girl in Utica, and family has set up a Go Fund Me to help cover funeral expenses.

Brooke Smith was just 6 years old when she fell from an upper floor of a Genesee Street apartment building. No parent should have to bury a child, especially one so young.

A Go Fund Me has been set up by Brooke's aunt to raise money for the little girl's funeral. According to her family, Brooke loved unicorns, bows, and rainbows, and had just learned to ride a bike without training wheels, with big dreams that included being a doctor and a princess.

Credit: Go Fund Me

"Brooke is a beautiful 6 year old baby girl that was tragically taken from us much too early. Burying a baby is not something that people prepare for and it can be quite expensive. This fundraiser is being started so that Brooke can have the beautiful service/burial that she deserves. Brooke was a daughter, little sister, niece, grand daughter and a friend. Brooke meant everything to everybody around her, she was such a happy child and brought SO much sunshine, light, positivity and happiness into people's lives."

"Brooke's Aunt (Brooke Smith)/ Mother (Kandace Smith) will be in charge of donations and final expenses. Any donations will help, now more than ever our world needs to be kind."

If you'd like to donate, you can find the Go Fund Me HERE.