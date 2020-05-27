Over the past few weeks, several theft reports have been filed with the Utica Police regarding vehicles during the overnight hours in South Utica. Now, a reminder has been issued to keep you and your vehicle safe.

The Utica Police Department took to their Facebook page Wednesday morning to confirm that they had seen a spike in recent incidents, with some tips to keep your property safe.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

TIPS: Keeping your vehicle/property safe from theft

Always lock your doors and keep your windows completely closed. Leaving your vehicle unlocked makes it easy for a thief.

Never leave valuable items in your vehicle.

Store packages in the truck of vehicle while shopping.

Remove items such as cell phones, purses, briefcases, backpacks, cash, GPS units, and even loose change each time you leave your vehicle. (Pay particular attention to firearms.)

Park in a well-lit area at night.

Park vehicles in the driveway rather than on the street.

Consider installing a car alarm for added protection.

Be on the lookout for suspicious persons or activity during the day as well as during evening hours.

Members of the community took to the post to provide examples of some experiences they had with theft in the area. One said they cut through her convertible roof in East Utica, while someone else said they locked their car just to find broken windows and stolen loose change. One even suggested that the police department consider posting on Facebook every night around 9 pm to remind citizens to secure belongings/lock doors/make sure houses are locked.

If you see any suspicious activity, to report immediately to the Utica Police Department at 315-735-3301 and follow the automated prompts.