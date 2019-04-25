Avengers: Endgame made its world premiere in Los Angeles earlier tonight with the assembled cast and crew all in attendance, which means the very first reviews of the film are finally out. People have seen Avengers: Endgame . It exists. It is real. For the rest of us, it is almost here. And according to the critics who were the first people in the world to see it, it is an epic masterpiece.

Critics say it’s the grand finale of this phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is “supremely satisfying.” They say it’s “extraordinary.” They called it something that exceeds “the best possible version” of what Avengers: Endgame should be. People were talking about crying multiple times during the film. Basically, the short short short version is they thought it was good. It’s a good movie. They liked it.

Here’s a sampling of the first reviews of the film, We had a hard time find any with any kinds of negative comments, but there are one or two mixed in there:

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on Friday. The embargo on full reviews is up tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon. We’ll have our review then.