Sting Announces 2020 Las Vegas Residency

There’s a new name to add to the long list of artists performing in Sin City. Sting has announced a residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas that takes place in 2020.

The 16-date shows are titled My Songs. The title correlates to Sting’s upcoming album of the same name that finds the former Police frontman re-imagining tracks from throughout his illustrious career.

You can see the dates for the shows below.

A press release promises that the My Songs residency performances will feature “a compendium of Sting’s songs with dynamic, visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations.”

Sting’s announcement continues a recent trend of classic rockers scheduling extended stays in Las Vegas. Journey , Eagles , Aerosmith , John Fogerty , and Queen + Adam Lambert are just some of the many artists to follow this path.

A ticket pre-sale for Sting fan-club members begins tomorrow, with an additional pre-sale for Citi cardmembers launching on April 29. The general on-sale for Sting’s Las Vegas residency begins May 3. Prices start at $59, with a limited number of VIP meet and greet packages available for each show.

You can find more information at Sting's website .

Sting 'My Songs' Residency 2020

5/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

5/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

5/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

5/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

5/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

6/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

6/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

6/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

8/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

8/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

8/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

8/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

8/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

8/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

8/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace

9/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace