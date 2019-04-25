Since the beginning of 2019, there have been over a dozen sightings of UFOs in Upstate. Here are the most interesting.

We've put all the UFO sightings in one spot for Upstate NY from January 3 through April 14, 2019.

Our information comes from the National UFO Reporting Center . They have been in operation since 1974 and claim to be the most comprehensive and up to date UFO information source.

Ballston Lake

Occurred: 4/17/2019 16:30 (Entered as : 04/17/19 16:30

Reported: 4/17/2019 7:56:58 PM 19:56

Posted: 4/18/2019

Location: Ballston Lake, NY

Shape: Cylinder

Duration: ~20 seconds

White tic-tac shaped object floating silently in the middle of the day.

I was walking my dog and looked up, a "tic-tac" white craft was floating southwest of my location, completely silent. It looked as if there might have been windows? I grabbed my phone quick to record it as it was floating away from my location, however, the sun was very bright at this time so I had a hard time seeing the screen, but DID record the location of the craft. When I returned home there was absolutely NOTHING recorded but an empty sky and I am completely baffled. I know what I saw and it was definitely there.

Voorheesville

Occurred: 3/15/2019 23:25 (Entered as : 03/15/19 23:25)

Reported: 3/15/2019 9:48:43 PM 21:48

Posted: 3/21/2019

Location: Voorheesville, NY

Shape: Disk

Duration: 2 minutes

UFO objects flying above us

A couple of my buddies and I were enjoying the weather and a few beers when my German shepherd started barking, figured it was just an animal in the woods we shrugged it off until we smelled a foul strange smell. As we look around we all seemed to look up at the same time and we see 3 sets of purple and yellow lights flashing on and off. We stare up at them and as soon as about 20 seconds go by they flashed a real bright red and all took off in 3 separate directions.

Voorheesville

Occurred: 3/2/2019 00:20 (Entered as : 3/2/19 0:20)

Reported: 3/1/2019 9:52:58 PM 21:52

Posted: 3/14/2019

Location: Voorheesville, NY

Shape: Diamond

Duration: 2 minutes

3 UFO outside my house

When I was sound asleep I was woken up by my 2-year-old German shepherd barking like crazy at the window. I figured it was the wind blowing the trees or something but when I looked out I saw 1 circle shape floating in the middle of our hay field with almost blinding lights I stand up to get a better look and it burst into 3 diamond shapes and took off in 3 different directions. I was speechless and didn't know what to do but my dog must have woken up my brother because he said he saw the very end of it.

Watervliet

Occurred: 2/28/2019 16:24 (Entered as : 02/28/19 16:24)

Reported: 3/2/2019 5:16:23 PM 17:16

Posted: 3/14/2019

Location: Watervliet, NY

Shape: Light

15 seconds

Two daytime sightings of glowing orb-like objects within a short period of time

On 28 Feb 2019, at 1615 hrs I was outside taking photographs of passing airliners using my Nikon Coolpix P900 (Superzoom) camera. The sky was clear & bright blue with some high-level haze and thin high-altitude clouds. The temperature was about 35 Deg F.

At roughly 1624 hrs, I noticed a bright orb-like light or object appear to my right at 75* elevation, moving from right to left. Speed was moderate. As the orb moved, it slowed considerably, almost to a stop, seemed to emit or discharge some type of liquid or mist that dissipated in the atmosphere, continued for another couple of seconds before it abruptly faded from view. The liquid or mist was not a flare or fireball. Before fading, I quickly lifted and pointed my camera without using the viewfinder and took some photos in the general direction of the object. The orb did not leave a contrail like an airplane or make any sound/engine noise. I continued observing the sky and taking pictures of airplanes.

Then, around 1700 Hrs, as I was facing due west, I noticed the same (or similar looking) glowing orb again suddenly appear in my line of vision, 30* elevation, moving straight down before fading away. There was no contrail or noise. I again quickly raised my camera and took some shots as it was moving downward, thinking I might catch something.

Later, while reviewing my pictures, I discovered that I had managed to capture a total of four photos showing what seem to be the objects, two from the first sighting, and two from the second.

I am an Army vet, and I am quite familiar with aircraft recognition. I have also been observing aircraft with my photography for about a year now. I am quite familiar with how airliners, drones, helicopters, birds, stars, planets, meteors and errant mylar balloons look, in life and in my photos. I can say, with all the sincerity that I have, that the objects I observed were none of these. I do not know what they were, but they were highly unusual.

Total observation time of both objects was approximately 15 seconds in total.

Clinton

Occurred: 2/16/2019 00:30 (Entered as : 2/16/19 0:30)

Reported: 2/18/2019 10:44:47 AM 10:44

Posted: 2/22/2019

Location: Clinton, NY

Shape: Light

Duration: at least one hour

Three bright dancing lights, seeming to attract and repel while staying close to one another.

Looked out the window before going to bed to see three lights high in the sky southwest of my location. They seemed to be dancing...almost like magnets, attracting and repelling one another in what seemed from my vantage point to be close proximity to one another. I watched, left the window then came back 30 minutes later to see they had moved left of where I had originally seen them. They were still doing the dance. I did not stay up to see how long they stayed there.

Jamesville

Occurred: 2/13/2019 00:00 (Entered as : 2/13/19 0:00)

Reported: 2/15/2019 6:59:40 AM 06:59

Posted: 2/22/2019

Location: Jamesville, NY

Shape: Triangle

Duration: 3 minutes

Jamesville, NY, midnight UFO sighting.

As I was driving home from work...I drive home the same way every day...I was coming down the hill next to the Jamesville Prison, and I see this craft what thought was an airplane, but was going way too slow across the sky to be a plane. It had a lot of lights on it, white, red, green, blue.

As I got closer it was to the right side of the road, I immediately slowed down and pulled over, to try to get pictures with my phone, the lights were so bright my phone wouldn't focus. So I just watched it, it was a triangular shape, quiet, and as I pulled over, it stopped going forward in a direction and paused mid-air, turned 180 degrees and started to slowly travel in the opposite direction I was. Like it knew I was watching or saw it. It also traveled at different speeds from slow to faster. Then it disappeared behind the trees.

Ithaca

Occurred: 2/4/2019 19:00 (Entered as : 02/04/19 19:00)

Reported: 2/4/2019 8:23:29 PM 20:23

Posted: 2/7/2019

Location: Ithaca, NY

Shape: Circle

Duration: 3 minutes

At approximately 7 pm, I witnessed and recorded what most people's perception would see a plane due to what they are thought to believe and also due to the angle they fly in and the arrangement of their blurry multicolored brighter than normal lights creating an almost ultraviolet shadowing on the crafts at night that looks like the shape of a passenger airplane at first glance bus u have to look past the lights and the craft is very visible. I've seen several types and I know I've been noticed so that's why I'm using this as my lig from here on out even though it's obvious that the sight is NSA owned. the video will go to the media.

this was seen near Tompkins county airport flying in the same flight pattern as allot of incoming plane's.

Webster

Occurred: 1/30/2019 23:45 (Entered as : 01/30/2019 23:45)

Reported: 2/2/2019 10:40:34 AM 10:40

Posted: 2/7/2019

Location: Webster, NY

Shape: Cylinder

Duration: 45-60 seconds

Craft spotted over Lake Ontario

It was close to midnight and it was frigid outside, clear and windy. I live on the shore of Lake Ontario and waves were forming ice walls along the shoreline.

I went outside to have a smoke and had been outside facing south away from the lake looking towards the road, I turned to face the lake (north and windward) And my jaw dropped as I saw a very large craft with lights on the side facing me, can’t really say how many because the lights would go on or off and change color. Colors were red, green, yellow, blue or white and the off and on or off color changing showed no discernible pattern as far as I could tell. There were always 4 to six lit at a time.

I stood spellbound as I watched the craft slowly fly west, or hover west and then stop and move backward approximately 1/2 mile or so, the craft appeared to be about a mile offshore with an altitude of 1000 to 1500 feet. It stopped and started moving west and then I thought of my phone and capturing a video thinking this is why there aren’t a lot of videos or photos of these sightings.

I grabbed my phone and headed back out while opening the camera app and ran outside looked up and it was still there as I brought the phone up and hitting record but before I could get the record started the craft rapidly moved west then flashed and shrunk to just a dot of light in the sky which I was recording but all the video showed was darkness when replayed. I had only been inside I’d say 8 to 10 seconds max.... again the thought came to me about why there aren’t more videos/photos of these events, guess I know now. To finish I’ll add there was a lack of sound and again the craft was very large, I’d say about the size of 3 aircraft carriers end to end and there were no other craft flying with it.

Saratoga Springs

Occurred: 1/30/2019 11:20 (Entered as : 01/30/19 11:20)

Reported: 1/31/2019 7:24:08 PM 19:24

Posted: 2/1/2019

Location: Saratoga Springs, NY

Shape:

Duration: 1 minute

Clear blue sky facing northeast unknown object appeared in photo upstate NY

January 31, 2019.

On the morning of Wednesday, January 30, 2019, my wife and I were cleaning up snow from the previous evening snow storm. I believe it was approximately 11:20 am.

The sky was clear and a brilliant blue which my wife was admiring and started taking pictures of with her iPhone 7.

Since it was so bright outside she went into the garage where it was darker to look at the picture she had just taken.

She noticed the object in the photo which she hadn’t seen in the sky when she took the picture, immediately she went back outside to see if it was still there which it wasn’t.

The picture was taken facing northeast.

Fulton

Occurred: 1/12/2019 20:00 (Entered as : 01/12/2019 20:00)

Reported: 1/13/2019 12:30:31 PM 12:30

Posted: 1/17/2019

Location: Fulton, NY

Shape: Formation

Duration: 5 minutes

lights in formation moving together that all blink out at the same time

We saw about 5 sort of circular orange-yellow lights in formation somewhat far away from each other all moving at the same speed. After a few minutes, one of the lights appeared to drop a light from it that fell a bit and then disappeared. After about five minutes all of the lights disappeared at the same time.

The lights were there when we pulled into the parking lot so we are unsure how long the event lasted.

Rochester

Occurred: 1/8/2019 18:17 (Entered as : 01/08)2019 18:17)

Reported: 1/8/2019 3:35:13 PM 15:35

Posted: 1/11/2019

Location: Rochester, NY

Shape: Circle

Duration: 5 seconds

Large bright light stationery.. got larger then brighter.. then slowly disappeared, whilst not moving at all

Rochester

Occurred: 1/3/2019 05:00 (Entered as : 01/03/19 5:00)

Reported: 1/4/2019 6:49:54 AM 06:49

Posted: 1/4/2019

Location: Rochester, NY

Shape: Light

Duration: 1 hour

unusual bright star in the sky.

Getting up at 5 am to go to the gym. Trying to wake myself up, stepped out my front door to smoke a cigarette.

Directly across my front door in the sky was a very bright star-like light that was a bright yellow-white. Lower than a star though. It was in an area of the sky that the planes turn around to land at the Rochester airport. So my first thought was it was a plane turning around like they do.

Again, this unusually bright star was BRIGHT, kinda flickering and in that plane turn around area in the sky right near Lake Ontario.

While watching this bright light it slowly faded away and disappeared. It never moved from its spot in the sky. At that time I assumed it was a plane turning around but 15 seconds later it slowly faded back to its full brightness. It did this multiple times not moving from its spot in the sky for about 15 min.

I continued to check on it while I was getting ready it eventually disappeared after an hour of this. I didn't see it leave but was definitely unusual.

The sky was clear that morning, no clouds and was still dark.

I didn't think to take a picture or thought it was weird at the time because I assume it must be explainable. When I got up the next morning and went to smoke it wasn't there so definitely wasn't a star.

