Upstate New York City Considers Plastic Straw Ban, Should We All?

On the heels of the new plastic bag ban, an Upstate New York city is considering a ban on plastic straws.

The city of Schenectady is thinking about banning plastic straws. The proposed law would require businesses to have bio-degradable straws and only allow plastic straws for customers with disabilities.

According ABC News10.com , the Plastic Pollution Coalition estimates that 500 million plastic straws are used per day. Starbucks already plans to eliminate plastic straws next year.

Their proposed ban would go into effect on January 1, 2020 if it passes.

New York State recently passed a plastic bag ban, which goes into effect in May of 2020. While many consumers and environmental activists are happy with the new law, some businesses say they are concerned about the potential costs.

