Meet Axl, Ace and Ozzy, the Newest Addition to the Utica Zoo

Meet Axl, Ace, and Ozzy, the newest additions to the Utica Zoo. The trio of Visayan Warty Pigs come from the Philippines, where they are critically endangered.

"We are proud to care for and protect these 3 fascinating animals," said Mark Simon, Utica Zoo Marketing Coordinator.

Photo Credit - Utica Zoo

The Visayan Warty Pig population is drastically declining in their native habitats due to over hunting. Several zoos around the country are working to protect the species, giving them a home. The Utica Zoo is the only one in New York state to have these warty pigs.

See the new rockstar pigs at the Utica Zoo, open 10-4:45 everyday. They are housed near the scenic overlook, next to Bactrian Camels, Emus, and Urials.