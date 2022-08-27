An ongoing investigation into a shots fired incident in Utica has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile.

On Friday, August 26, 2022 officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were, according to a written release from the UPD, working with the GIVE Unit on a proactive detail related to a shots fired incident this week. As part of the investigation police stopped two people on the 1600 block of Oneida Street.

At approximately 6:10pm one of the males with whom police were talking allegedly “began to reach toward his waistband area in a furtive manner. The officers were able to stop him from reaching in that area, and upon conducting a pat frisk of the male, they located a loaded 9mm handgun tucked in the area in question.”

Officers took the male into custody and seized the weapon. The male was identified as a 16-year-old juvenile. Because of his age identifying information will not be released.

9mm Handgun DSC08752 Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (August 2022) 9mm Handgun DSC08752 Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (August 2022) loading...

UPD Sergeant Michael Curley says that the juvenile was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the shots fired incident that took place on Washington Street on Thursday, August 25, 2022 to step forward and talk with police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

The investigation is continuing and police say that they must have the cooperation of the community in order to solve cases like these. This case is of particular interest to the community’s well-being because the shooting took place at the Central New York Veterans’ Outreach Center/Utica Center for Development. The UPD says, “…(We) need strong community partnerships to ensure that these places remain areas where our kids feel safe, secure, and can enjoy themselves without concern.”

The GIVE initiative is part of New York State’s strategy to reduce shootings and homicides. Money is provided to several local police agencies around the state, including Utica, for things like overtime and personnel to get more guns off of the streets.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.