Utica Police: Report of Machete Unconfirmed, but Firearms Seized

A Utica man is under arrest after police were called to a home for a report of a man "in possession of a machete (acting) in a suspicious manner." Police were called to the home on the 900 block of Elizabeth Street on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at approximately 1:20pm.

900 Block of Elizabeth Street Utica, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps 2022 900 Block of Elizabeth Street Utica, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps 2022 loading...

The UPD says that when they arrived they learned that the man did not threaten anyone with the machete. Police said that callers were also concerned that the suspect had unregistered firearms and they stated that they were concerned for their safety.

Gun in Wah Case Photo Credit: Utica Police Department Gun in Wah Case Photo Credit: Utica Police Department loading...

At the scene officers say that they "were provided a shotgun and a .380 handgun." The suspect was brought to the Utica Police Department where, the UPD says, "it was definitely established that the weapons belonged to him."

Ler Wah Photo Credit: Utica Police Department Ler Wah Photo Credit: Utica Police Department loading...

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Ler Wah of Utica.

Wah was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm. There was no indication that the report about the machete was accurate.

No injuries were reported as a result of this arrest.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Check Out These At Home Skating Rinks, Created By One Family in Rome, NY Imagine having a 40' by 100' ice skating rink in the back yard of your home. It's not only possible, but it's a reality with the Bartel family in Rome. Ross Bartel and family have been making skating rinks in the yard for well over 50 years.

11 Ghost Towns In New York State You've Never Heard Of Did you know that New York State is home to 11 different ghost towns? Here' everything you need to know about them.

Darn That Autocorrect! 10 Message Mistakes That'll Crack You Up Auto correct can come in handy. It can also create an entirely different conservation than what you meant. Here's the best auto-correct mistakes.

Bites From These 7 Creatures in New York Can Be Deadly