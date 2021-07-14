Utica Police Make Arrests In Two Separate Shooting

Utica Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning on the 1400 block of Walnut Street.

Police say a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The injury was not considered life threatening,

It was reported that the suspect had fled back into a residence and a perimeter was soon secured and the Metro SWAT was contacted to respond.

After making contact with individuals inside the home, several parties came out, including the suspect.

Police say as soon as the charges are completed, they will be released.

UPDATE: 30-year old Malcom Cummings of Utica has been charged with:

criminal possession of a weapon

Meanwhile, Utica Police have made an arrest in a shooting that took place at the intersection of James Street and Seymour Avenue on July 5.

32-year old Idris Brown of Utica is charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Outstanding Criminal Mischief Warrant

Police say Brown was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

During the exchange of gunfire, the driver of the vehicle was hit in the back of the head.

Through their investigation, police learned that Brown also possessed a loaded handgun and fired several times during the encounter.

Police say the investigation into the incident remains very active and the weapon used by Brown has not been located.

Authorities say they are continuing to work diligently to bring those responsible for the shooting to justice.

Anyone with information is asked to call the UPD’s Major Crimes Unit at (315) 223 3556.

