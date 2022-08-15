Police in Utica are asking for help from the public identifying several suspects in separate cases.

Store Incident

The first suspect is wanted in connection with an incident at a convenience store.

Anyone who knows either of the individuals pictured in the surveillance video is asked to contact the Utica Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division (CID) at: (315) 223.3513.

Incident at Community Health and Behavioral

The second suspect is wanted in connection with an incident that allegedly took place at Community Health and Behavioral located at 1427 Genesee Street on July 1, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Seferagic with the CID at: (315) 223.3517 or via e-mail at: sseferagic@upd.com.

Alleged Grand Larceny at Walmart

The UPD is also searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged grand larceny on July 22, 2022 at the Walmart located at 710 Horatio Street in Utica.

Anyone with information about the suspect in this case is asked to call Investigator Acquaviva at: (315) 223.3516 or via e-mail at: sacquaviva@uticapd.com.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

