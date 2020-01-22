5 More Days of State Fair Fun?

The Great New York State Fair is usually the last 13 days of summer, well the unofficial end of summer anyway, at the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. The fair always wraps up on Labor Day. That 13 day span may be changing starting this year.

According to Syracuse.com, Governor Andrew Cuomo is hoping to add five more days to the fair. That was part of Cuomo's budget presentation this week. The extension to the fair will not happen until it gets the approval of the New York State legislature. The governor budgeted an additional 4.9 million dollars to cover the cost of the extra days.

If the fair is to become an 18-day event this year, it would start on August 21st. and run through September 7th.. That would mean five more days of concerts, rides, food, and it could mean two different butter sculptures.

One of the positives of adding the extra days would be the fact that the fair would then run through three weekends giving more people the chance to attend the fair.

General admission for the fair is $10 at the gate, or you can buy advance tickets for $6. In the past there have been “Dollar Days” at the fair where adults can attend for just $1. Last year the dollar days included opening day and Labor Day. But, according to Syracuse.com, $1 admission days for the 2020 New York State Fair is not guaranteed to happen this year, but free admission on certain days for law enforcement, veterans, seniors, and youth, will still be offered.

