Utica Native To Star In New Feature Film ‘Made in Chinatown’

The Greater Utica area has seen and produced its fair share of talented individuals. One Proctor graduate and actress will star in a new feature film being released this week.

Theresa Moriarty was born and raised in Utica. After graduating from Proctor High School she moved to New York City to pursue a career in acting. Her acting career started at the age of 8, although Moriarty says her parents would say she was dramatic since birth.

Moriarty found early success starring in skits for Saturday Night Live and the Conan O'Brien Show. The Saturday Night Live sketch featured Cherie Oterie playing with her hair and she was amazed at the fact someone paid her for that. During her appearance on Conan, she was coaching Conan on how to be a cool teen. She shared a funny story that the episode which featured her sketch on 'SNL' barely aired, because the World Series ran late.

Photo Courtesy of Theresa Moriarty

Moriarty attended Manhattan College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and Art History. She then went to the Susan Batson Studio for advanced acting training. She has done stand-up comedy, voice-over work and various forms of acting. Now, she will be featured in a new movie that premieres on Tuesday, November 11th, 2021.

Moriarty plays the role of Tina Di Pocco in the film "Made in Chinatown." IMDB describes the film as,

Goodfellas meets Ip Man when a young Chinese nobody sets out to become a Don in the Italian Mafia. It turns out that earning respect, finding love, and discovering his identity doesn't come so easy. He'll have to fight his way to the top.

Moriarty says she is the Italian love interest of the main character and he does everything he can to win her heart. The film also stars several big-time stars and former 'Sopranos' actors including Vincent Pastore and Tony Darrow. The movie hits DVD and various streaming services across North America. Moriarty says, you can see it on Amazon, iTunes, GooglePlay, Vudu, Hoopla, FandangoNow, Vimeo, and across hundreds of cable providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DirecTV and more.

Don't miss your chance to see a hometown girl in a big-time movie.