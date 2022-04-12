Utica Man Arrested For Harassment Twice In One Day

A Utica man was charged twice in the same day for allegedly harassing his girlfriend.

Rome Police say it happened last Friday at his girlfriend’s home on North Madison Street at about 4:30AM.

Police say 30-year-old Earl Howard III got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend.

Authorities say the woman was holding their child and Howard shoved her down the stairs, with a family member catching the woman and child before they fell too far.

Howard was taken into custody and charged with one count each of harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned at the Oneida County Jail and released on his own recognizance and an order of protection was filed against him.

Police say Howard returned to the woman’s home about four hours later and started arguing with her again.

They say Howard allegedly choked the woman and pinned her to a couch.

Howard left the residence and then returned while officers were still on the scene.

Police say Howard was arrested again and charged with felony contempt, harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing,

He is scheduled to appear in Rome City Court on all charges.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

