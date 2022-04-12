New York State Police recently conducted an underage drinking initiative in Herkimer County on April 5.

Troopers say ten businesses were checked and found to be in compliance.

Stewarts, 8 Cold Brook Street, Poland, NY 13431

8 Cold Brook Street, Poland, NY 13431 Country Store , 2114 State Route 29, Salisbury Center, NY 13454

, 2114 State Route 29, Salisbury Center, NY 13454 Stewarts , 97 North Main Street, Dolgeville, NY 13329

, 97 North Main Street, Dolgeville, NY 13329 Easy Mart, 6371 State Route 167, Dolgeville, NY 13329

6371 State Route 167, Dolgeville, NY 13329 Stewarts , 32 North Ann Street, Little Falls, NY 13365

, 32 North Ann Street, Little Falls, NY 13365 Sams Deli, 15 Furnace Street, Little Falls, NY 13365

15 Furnace Street, Little Falls, NY 13365 Cliffs , 279 W Main St, Little Falls, NY 13365

, 279 W Main St, Little Falls, NY 13365 Fastrak , 201 W State St, Herkimer, NY 13350

, 201 W State St, Herkimer, NY 13350 Stewarts , 260 Mohawk St, Herkimer, NY 13350

, 260 Mohawk St, Herkimer, NY 13350 Cliffs, 430 Mohawk St, Herkimer, NY 13350

Three establishments were found not to be in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21.

Stewarts, 5 North Main Street, Middleville, NY 13416

As a result, Savannah P. Dygert, age 22 from Cold Brook, NY was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree and Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old.

.Runway Mart, 4 North Ann Street, Little Falls, NY 13365

As a result, Lori M. Colvin, age 50 from Little Falls, NY was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree and Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old

Cliffs, 412 E State St, Herkimer, NY 13350

As a result, Andrew T. Edick, age 35 from Mohawk, NY was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree and Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

