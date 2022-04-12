State Police Conduct Underage Drinking Initiative in Herkimer County
New York State Police recently conducted an underage drinking initiative in Herkimer County on April 5.
Troopers say ten businesses were checked and found to be in compliance.
- Stewarts, 8 Cold Brook Street, Poland, NY 13431
- Country Store, 2114 State Route 29, Salisbury Center, NY 13454
- Stewarts, 97 North Main Street, Dolgeville, NY 13329
- Easy Mart, 6371 State Route 167, Dolgeville, NY 13329
- Stewarts, 32 North Ann Street, Little Falls, NY 13365
- Sams Deli, 15 Furnace Street, Little Falls, NY 13365
- Cliffs, 279 W Main St, Little Falls, NY 13365
- Fastrak, 201 W State St, Herkimer, NY 13350
- Stewarts, 260 Mohawk St, Herkimer, NY 13350
- Cliffs, 430 Mohawk St, Herkimer, NY 13350
Three establishments were found not to be in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21.
- Stewarts, 5 North Main Street, Middleville, NY 13416
As a result, Savannah P. Dygert, age 22 from Cold Brook, NY was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree and Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old.
- .Runway Mart, 4 North Ann Street, Little Falls, NY 13365
As a result, Lori M. Colvin, age 50 from Little Falls, NY was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree and Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old
- Cliffs, 412 E State St, Herkimer, NY 13350
As a result, Andrew T. Edick, age 35 from Mohawk, NY was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree and Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old.