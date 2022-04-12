If you love books and reading, you'll love spending the night in this East Utica Library AirBnB.

If you love books and just want to unwind, this East Utica AirBnB has everything you need. According to AirBnB, it only books for $139 a night:

You’ll have plenty to enjoy at this historic and beautiful former library in Utica. The East Utica Library was built in 1913 to serve as a community hub for the East Utica Neighborhood. It was closed in 1999 and has been a restaurant and now our newly renovated home.

The library has retained all its old books and charm. The library features 4 bedrooms with 2 queen beds, and 2 double beds available. You won't be sleeping on books, desks, or other possible library nightmares. This library is built for you to relax in comfort.

Reviews have been extremely positive:

Jenna writes: "This was a very unique place to stay. We loved all the books and charm that represents the history of the building. The host was very friendly, accommodating and responsive. There’s a liquor store across the street which was very convenient!"

Thomas writes: "Beautiful place to stay. If you ever wanted to spend the night in a real historic library, don't miss you chance."

Currently the listing has bookings for most of May, parts of June, parts of July, and beyond. If you love books, and truly just need a place to relax and unwind, you should consider booking. You can read more online here on how to book this amazing escape.

Let's take a virtual tour:

Spend The Night In This Book Lovers Dream Historic Library In Utica New York If you love books and just want to unwind, this East Utica AirBnB has everything you need. According to AirBnB , it only books for $139 a night:

Buy This Upstate New York Home And You'll Be Transported To HBO's 'Gilded Age' If you're a fan of "The Gilded Age" on HBO Max, you'll want to buy this abandoned home in Upstate New York.

Become The Proud Owner Of An Entire Town In New York State If you loved playing Sim City, and have dreamed of owning your very own town here in New York State, you're in luck. Get ready to have some major cash though.