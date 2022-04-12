Library In Cazenovia Is Home To 2,000 Year Old Egyptian Mummy

There is an actual fully preserved mummy being housed at a library in Central New York.

When You See This Building, Would You Ever Think A Mummy Is Here?

Cazenovia Public Library & Museum via Facebook Cazenovia Public Library & Museum via Facebook loading...

When you think about mummies, odds are you might think of Egypt. One of the last places you would imagine there is one is at a public library in Cazenovia, but there is.

Meet Hen, The 2,000 Year Old Egyptian Mummy

Cazenovia Public Library & Museum via Facebook Cazenovia Public Library & Museum via Facebook loading...

The story on Hen, at least here in Central New York, dates back to 1894 when the mummy had arrived in Cazenovia. As you can tell by the image, Hen is a legitimate mummy and their origins lie in Cairo, Egypt. But, there is one question to be asked.

Why Is There An Egyptian Mummy Here?

Cazenovia Public Library & Museum via Facebook Cazenovia Public Library & Museum via Facebook loading...

Well, Hen was in fact, a gift. A resident of Cazenovia in 1894, Robert J. Hubbard [picture above] had made a trip to Egypt for a grand tour of the country says Eagle News Online. While there, he purchased Hen with the intention of having it put on display at the Cazenovia Public Library and Museum.

What Is Known About This Mummy

Cazenovia Public Library & Museum via Facebook Cazenovia Public Library & Museum via Facebook loading...

If you've never been to the Cazenovia Public Library and Museum, they have an actual room dedicated to Egypt, but more importantly, to Hen. Up until a few years ago, not a whole lot was actually known about the long-deceased Egyptian. That was until testing had been done in 2018.

“My goal overall is to make this mummy a person; the more information we can get about Hen — who he was, how he lived, how he died — the more respect we can have for him,” - Cazenovia Public Library Director, Betsy Kennedy via Eagle News Online

Scans May Have Found How Hen Died

When the mummy had gone through testing, many things were found on the actual body says Spectrum News. A tumor near his right knee, deformities on the feet, as well as calcium in the lungs could point toward tuberculosis.

Google Google loading...

Would You Like To Visit Central New York's Resident Mummy?

All you have to do is head to the Cazenovia Public Library and Museum for a tour. Learn more about the library and events held and this link.

13 Weird Roadside Attractions You Can Visit in New York You never know what you'll see alongside the roads in New York.

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)

LOOK: Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast Is Going on the Market