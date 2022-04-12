BREAKING NYC Subway Attack, Multiple Injuries [LIVE VIDEO]

Update 10:47am: Video just coming in of a subway car stopping and frantic passengers running out, smoke can be seen at the scene.

Update 10:34am: Schools in the area are on lockdown,

Update 10:32am: Word is the shooter was dressed in an MTA uniform, 5 were shot, no fatalities reported

There are reports that 5 people were shot, 13 were injured when someone opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station around 8:30am Tuesday.

NYPD, FBI, Homeland Security and ATF are hunting for the shooter, who apparently escaped. Witnesses say the man also dropped a device at the scene, there is speculation that it could be an explosive device.

7 Pros/Cons To Owning An Electric Vehicle In Central NY