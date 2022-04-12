Which Car Has the Highest Dealer Markup in New York?

A car dealership ripping you off? You don't say.

Everyone knows that visiting a car dealer is going to be a headache. And especially now, when car prices have skyrocketed due to a microchip shortage, car dealers know they have the upper hand.

Simply put, it's an extremely bad time to buy a car right now.

For car buying novices, you want to be aware of your desired vehicle's Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). The MSRP is also known as the "list price" or "sticker price," and it's the price the auto manufacturer suggests the vehicle sell for at the dealership. But as anyone who's bought a car knows, this is usually not the price you pay. Rather, it's a starting point for negotiation.

Most car-buying guides recommend attempting to negotiate a price below the MSRP. This is because the dealership bought the car from the manufacturer for much less than that. Some auto manufacturers offer several thousand dollars' worth of rebates to the dealer if they sell a certain type of car. So, the MSRP is NOT what the dealer "needs" to make to net a profit. They'll still make their profit for selling below the MSRP.

But again, this is 2022, and the demand is outweighing the supply. Which, again, means that dealerships have the upper hand, and they can -- and are -- marking the price of their cars up significantly.

So which car currently has the highest markup in New York?

JEEP WRANGLER

jeep.com jeep.com loading...

If you really want to buy a Jeep Wrangler in New York, you're going to pay on average of $8,870 more than the MSRP, which is a 27% markup. Jeeps account for the highest marked-up vehicle in 30 states. This data comes from an iSeeCars study of 1.2 million new car listings.

That's the kind of price hike that makes you go...



via GIPHY

Here is the full list of highest marked-up vehicles in each state:

The New Car Priced the Highest Over MSRP in Each State- iSeeCars State Vehicle % Above MSRP $ Above MSRP Alabama Ford Bronco 27.1% $10,347 Alaska Ford F-150 17.5% $8,774 Arizona Porsche Macan 24.5% $14,025 Arkansas Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 26.1% $10,880 California Jeep Wrangler 26.7% $8,793 Colorado Jeep Wrangler 31.2% $10,321 Connecticut Jeep Wrangler 32.0% $10,277 Delaware Jeep Gladiator 23.6% $10,110 Florida Cadillac CT4-V 26.8% $15,821 Georgia Jeep Wrangler 28.6% $9,242 Hawaii Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 26.9% $10,391 Idaho Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 27.3% $11,248 Illinois Lexus RX 450h 29.4% $14,480 Indiana Jeep Wrangler 27.3% $9,376 Iowa Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 23.0% $9,759 Kansas Ford Bronco 23.6% $8,873 Kentucky Chevrolet Corvette 24.1% $16,006 Louisiana Jeep Wrangler 25.4% $8,546 Maine Jeep Gladiator 20.8% $8,960 Maryland Ford Maverick 29.2% $7,129 Massachusetts Ford Maverick 31.5% $7,091 Michigan Jeep Gladiator 29.6% $12,212 Minnesota Jeep Wrangler 25.3% $8,706 Mississippi Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 26.1% $10,746 Missouri Jeep Wrangler 28.9% $9,581 Montana Ford Bronco 28.6% $10,285 Nebraska Ford Bronco 24.1% $8,962 Nevada Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 27.8% $11,859 New Hampshire Jeep Wrangler 23.7% $7,721 New Jersey Ford Maverick 34.0% $7,549 New Mexico Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 28.0% $11,420 New York Jeep Wrangler 27.0% $8,870 North Carolina Jeep Wrangler 25.7% $8,500 North Dakota Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 20.2% $8,954 Ohio Lexus RX 450h 28.8% $14,075 Oklahoma Ford Bronco 27.8% $10,518 Oregon Jeep Wrangler 28.8% $9,563 Pennsylvania Ford Maverick 34.7% $7,843 Rhode Island Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 25.6% $10,054 South Carolina Jeep Wrangler 29.8% $9,829 South Dakota Jeep Gladiator 26.1% $10,746 Tennessee Jeep Wrangler 28.0% $9,193 Texas Genesis GV70 30.2% $13,197 Utah Ford Bronco 25.1% $9,357 Vermont Jeep Gladiator 24.9% $10,609 Virginia Ford Maverick 34.1% $7,554 Washington Ford Maverick 30.8% $7,779 West Virginia Ford Bronco 23.9% $9,068 Wisconsin Jeep Wrangler 29.8% $10,159 Wyoming Jeep Gladiator 23.3% $10,613

Restored 1949 Willys Jeepster Phaeton for Sale in Jamesville Check out this labor of love: a restored 1949 Willys!

The 5 Best-Selling Cars In New York State The best-selling vehicles in New York State.