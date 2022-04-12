The Most Shoplifted Grocery Item in New York Might Surprise You

The most shoplifted grocery store item in New York is the same most shoplifted item worldwide, but that doesn't make it any less surprising. At least it was to me.

With the price of food what it is these days... I don't want to say I condone shoplifting, but I will say that I understand it. Every time I check out at the supermarket now, an exasperated expulsion of air leaves my lips when I get the total. For Americans everywhere, that's been our reality for several months at this point. And who knows when we'll get any semblance of relief.

Even still, I can't imagine stealing food. There's just a mental disconnect there. Something like cosmetics or hair products... yeah, I could see that. Again, I'm NOT condoning it. But I just can't see myself sliding a steak down the front of my pants to save a few dollars. Anything perishable, I just can't envision stealing. Maybe it's that old Jane's Addiction music video for "Been Caught Stealing" that was on heavy rotation during the '90s on MTV. It made stealing groceries seem so unglamorous.

I guess that's why I was so surprised at the number one most shoplifted grocery store item. Are you ready?

CHEESE

Weird, right? Apparently 4% of all cheese produced in any given year gets stolen. It trumps meat, alcohol and infant formula, which also usually makes the list of most-stolen grocery store items. This comes from data reported by the Huffington Post.

Photo by Azzedine Rouichi on Unsplash Photo by Azzedine Rouichi on Unsplash loading...

Apparently cheese has been labeled a "high risk" food in supermarkets for theft.

But I'll say it till I'm bleu in the face-- don't shoplift. It's not a gouda idea.

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York

13 Places to Get Reubens in Utica Here are 13 places where you can get a hot Reuben sandwich in Utica.