One man is facing weapons charges after police were called to Proctor Park yesterday after receiving a call about shots fired. The caller said that multiple rounds were “fired from somewhere within the park.”

Utica Police say they were called to the park at approximately 4:45pm on Wednesday, January 5, 2021. When they arrived UPD officers say they saw two people walking out of the park. One was carrying and shotgun case and stopped to speak with police. While they were speaking with him, the other started to walk away and, the UPD says, “appeared to drop something.” Police say that “something” turned out to be a 9mm handgun. They say that 9mm ammunition was then located on that person.

Both men were taken to the Utica Police Department while police continued their investigation. Only one of the men is being charged at this time. Jahn Carlos Gonzalez-Ramirez, a 25-year-old from Utica, is being charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

There were no injuries reported. Police say their investigation into the alleged shots fired incident is ongoing.

The shotgun, in its case when police arrived, was secured by police for safekeeping pending additional charges.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Suspects, including any persons under arrest, are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.