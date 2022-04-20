Utica Man Accused of Sneaking Drugs Through Back Door of Pub

A Utica man is facing charges after police say he tried to get into a local pub with drugs.

In a written release the Utica Police Department says that officers with the Crime Prevention Unit saw 23-year-old Andrew Hallam of Utica "attempt to enter the rear entrance of the Celtic Harp on Varick Street" on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Police say Hallam had open bench warrants from the Utica City Court.

When they took him into custody and searched him police say Hallam was allegedly carrying "a large corner knitted bag believed to be cocaine."

The investigation is continuing.

Andrew Hallam Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (April 2022) Andrew Hallam Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (April 2022) loading...

Hallam faces the following charges:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance third degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance fourth degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance fifth degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh degree (misdemeanor)

Anyone with information that might be helpful to this investigation is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Abandoned Camp in Upstate NY Gives Off Major Horror Movie Vibe A hiking trail between Syracuse and Rochester in Upstate New York is a favorite for thrill-seekers because you can wander through an eerie girl scout camp, abandoned 30 plus years ago.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Abandoned Church in Albany Overrun by Squatters