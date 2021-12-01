Man Arrested ‘Cause Ain’t Nobody Got Time for Fake 911 Calls

A Utica man has been arrested after allegedly calling 911 for several days and using abusive and vulgar language.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Jahquin Hoston called 911 over 30 times with no legitimate emergency other than to harass Emergency Services Communicators.

Both Sheriff’s Deputies and Utica Police had responded to a city motel over several days to check Hoston’s welfare.

He had been warned by authorities to stop non-emergency 911 calls.

Hoston is charged with aggravated harassment.

Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s Utica Police officers were out patrolling Downtown Utica "back in the day" See if you can guess the locations from the 1940's and 1950s.

Chobani, NY State Police & Strangers Celebrate Girl's 9th Birthday Chobani, the New York State Police, and strangers come together to celebrate a little girl's 9th birthday.