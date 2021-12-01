Man Arrested ‘Cause Ain’t Nobody Got Time for Fake 911 Calls
A Utica man has been arrested after allegedly calling 911 for several days and using abusive and vulgar language.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Jahquin Hoston called 911 over 30 times with no legitimate emergency other than to harass Emergency Services Communicators.
Both Sheriff’s Deputies and Utica Police had responded to a city motel over several days to check Hoston’s welfare.
He had been warned by authorities to stop non-emergency 911 calls.
Hoston is charged with aggravated harassment.
