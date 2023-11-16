Don't want to be "board" to tears this winter? There are a few table top games created by Utica natives that you might want to pick up for your next game night.

In the early days, board game options seemed limited to just Scrabble and Monopoly, but the late 2000s saw a surge in indie developers creating highly diverse titles. Two of those developers are Kinsoul Studio and Foam Hammer Games, originating right here in the Utica area.

KINSOUL STUDIO

Central New York natives Matt Molanare and Adam Zalatan founded KinSoul Studio in 2014. To date they've produced two immersive titles, called Alkemia and Steepseers.

Alkemia involves players acting as alchemists who craft potions, while Steepseers is a resource-gathering game where players brew teas for prophetic visions.

KinSoul's games feature some stunning original artwork and take anywhere from 45 to 90 minutes to play. You can learn more about them on their official website.

FOAM HAMMER GAMES

Utican Paul LaPorte created Foam Hammer Games in 2018 as a vehicle for Book It!, a unique pro wrestling-themed game. Inspired by the lack of wrestling-related card games, LaPorte successfully funded his project through Kickstarter by tapping into the niche community of wrestling fans. In Book It!, players assume the role of a pro wrestling promoter trying to build the most popular wrestling federation.

You can learn more about Book It! and its followup expansion packs at their official website.

WHY GAME NIGHTS ARE GREAT

Board games are excellent tools for staying connected during the colder months, which -- let's face it -- is important here in Upstate New York. Paired with some adult beverages amongst friends, game nights add a little fun to the winter season, making cold and snow feel less stifling.

It's not too early to start yours!

