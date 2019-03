A new Guinness World Record was achieved on Saint Patrick's Day in Elmira!

Over 1,200 people, all wearing green ponchos, gathered on Saint Patrick's Day to make the World’s largest human shamrock on Saint Patrick's Day in Elmira, New York.

ABC 13 reports that Sunday’s record smashed the previous record of 815 people in Ireland. The record-breaking shamrock was held for 5 minutes.