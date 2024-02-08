Sail with the Cast of ‘Love Boat’ on New York Cruise Ship
Come aboard... they're expecting you!
Adventure-seekers looking for a unique summer getaway can sail the seas of nostalgia on a brand-new 'Love Boat' themed cruise departing from New York later this summer.
'LOVE, EXCITING AND NEW'
Airing from 1977 to 1986, 'The Love Boat' was set aboard the fictional cruise ship MS Pacific Princess and followed the romantic and comedic escapades of its crew and passengers. The show featured a rotating cast of guest stars each episode. The show remains a feel-good nostalgic favorite for people of a certain age group.
Plus... who can forget that damn theme song? Talk about an ear worm.
'SET A COURSE FOR ADVENTURE'
Princess Cruises will host this unique experience that will be as close to the real 'Love Boat' as fans can get. Guests will embark from New York City on August 31st and enjoy a 7-day trip to Canada and New England with members of the original cast.
So far, confirmed cast members on board will be Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher), Ted Lange (Isaac the bartender) and Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing).
Gavin MacLeod, famous for his role as Captain Stubing, sadly passed away in 2021. Lauren Tewes, who played cruise director Julie McCoy, is alive and well at 70-years-old but declined to be involved.
Throughout the voyage, there will be a variety of Love Boat-themed activities, meet-and-greet photo opportunities, Q&A sessions, Love Boat-inspired cocktails, and more.
Tickets start at $568 and can be purchased here.
Don't Do These Things on a Cruise Ship
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins
10 of the Best River and Lake Cruises in Upstate New York
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio
LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows
Gallery Credit: Sofia Voss