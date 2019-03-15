Free Cab Rides On St Patrick’s Day

photo credit - William Thomas Cain/getty images

Go ahead, celebrate St. Patty's Day in your green garb with your green beer and get home safely with no questions asked.

This is a day of fun for all whether your Irish or not, but remember if you've had a wee bit too much to drink then it's Martin, Harding & Mazzotti to the rescue with a free cab ride home. Add 1-800-529-1010 to your contacts under free cab ride because it's good on the following dates every year:

  • New Year’s Eve
  • Super Bowl Sunday
  • St. Patrick’s Day
  • Memorial Day
  • Independence Day
  • Labor Day
  • Veteran’s Week Free Cab Ride Program
  • The Wednesday night before Thanksgiving

To get your free cab ride home simply call the toll-free number 1800LAW1010 or 1-800-529-1010 between 6 pm and 12 am. Let the operator know where you are, and they’ll get a cab right out to you free of charge. Martin, Harding & Mazzotti has been offering free cab rides for over a decade to reduce the incidents of drinking and driving.

