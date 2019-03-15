Free Cab Rides On St Patrick’s Day

Go ahead, celebrate St. Patty's Day in your green garb with your green beer and get home safely with no questions asked.

This is a day of fun for all whether your Irish or not, but remember if you've had a wee bit too much to drink then it's Martin, Harding & Mazzotti to the rescue with a free cab ride home. Add 1-800-529-1010 to your contacts under free cab ride because it's good on the following dates every year:

New Year’s Eve

Super Bowl Sunday

St. Patrick’s Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Veteran’s Week Free Cab Ride Program

The Wednesday night before Thanksgiving

To get your free cab ride home simply call the toll-free number 1800LAW1010 or 1-800-529-1010 between 6 pm and 12 am. Let the operator know where you are, and they’ll get a cab right out to you free of charge. Martin, Harding & Mazzotti has been offering free cab rides for over a decade to reduce the incidents of drinking and driving.

Bonus Video: